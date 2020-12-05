Cleric urges religious leaders to empower youth

Pastor Thomas Olusuyi of Christ Glory Church, Ilorin has called on religious organisations to empower the youth through skills acquisition programmes.

Olusuyi made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Saturday.

He spoke of the need for pastors and imams to enroll their members in skills acquisition programmes to enable them to live better lives in the future.

“Youth empowerment should not be left to the government alone or to NGO.

“It should be everybody’s responsibility.

“Religious organisations should also learn to give back to their members and not only receive from them.

“We have more than enough young people roaming the streets, doing nothing.

“Let us engage them in things that will fetch them income.

“We can train them on the use of the computer, enroll them for artisanal entrepreneurship programmes, equip them with sewing machines, clippers, and other necessary working tools,” he said.

The cleric further called on religious leaders to include the youth in their plans to help reduce the rate of unemployment in the country.

He advised youths to allow themselves to be open-minded and allow themselves to be trained on the acquisition of entrepreneurship skills instead of waiting for white collar jobs. (NAN)