Cleric urges Nigerians to unite, pray for God’s wisdom on Tinubu

By Ruth Oketunde

Bishop Emeka Chimaroke, National President of the Nigeria First Watch International Group, has urged Nigerians to unite and pray for God’s wisdom for President Bola Tinubu to lead the country aright.

Chimaroke made the call on the sidelines of the 11th Anniversary of the Faith Booster Ministry International, Gwagwalada, FCT, on Sunday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event also featured the 50th Birthday celebration of the Presiding Pastor of the church, Pastor Sunday Agada.

Chimaroke said:”Nigeria is a prophetic nation that requires collective prayers of all her citizens, in order to achieve its purpose.

”So it is important for us to relax and trust in the Lord at all times because every battle is of the Lord and He is the one that is going to take his glory.

“All He will do is to give us the victory, so let us wait, with thanksgiving and see what the Lord will do.

“There is nothing God has said about this nation that will not be fulfilled.

“He can use our new President Bola Tinubu to change the situation of this nation, God can do and undo and I believe this nation under him, will be better in the next eight years”.

Also speaking, Pastor Agada, the celebrator, who also into research and development, called on the present administration to seriously focus on the issue of insecurity in the country.

“I believe in this administration and I believe there is hope for a better Nigeria,” he said.

Mr Emmanuel Ushafa, an Assistant Director, FCT Area Council Commission, described the celebrator as an innovative person who desires to learn more and do the things of God.

Also speaking, Mrs Comfort Sunday, Women Leader in the church, appreciated God for the life of the celebrator, adding that he has impacted the life of his members meaningfully.

“He doesn’t compromise, he is a man of his word and does not pretend, I pray for more life in good health for him,” she said.(NAN)