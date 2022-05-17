Cleric urges Nigerians to stay calm ahead 2023 General Election

Rev. Fr. Joseph Yusuf, an Associate Priest at the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Tedi, Lagos, has advised Nigerians to allow God glorify Himself in their tribulations.

He also urged Nigerians not to be fearful as the 2023 General Election approaches.

Yusuf gave the advice at a Mass on Monday to flag-off a health outreach of the Saint Vincent the Paul society.

The New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Saint Vincent de Poor Society or SSVP is a non-governmental organisation whose mission is to serve to the very poorest, friends in need (FIN) and the excluded, with deep respect regardless of creed, ethnic or social background, health or political opinions.

It is to provide any form of help that alleviates suffering or deprivation and to promote human dignity and personal integrity in all their dimensions. Because of its work and association with the poor.

The Society was founded by Blessed Federic Ozanam and named after its Patron Saint, St. Vincent de Paul.

According to Yusuf, the earlier people learnt to surrender to God after doing their part, the better for them and the society.

“Those who envisage trouble in the country ahead of the forthcoming general elections should jettison their fears.

“Do your best and surrender rest to God for a good finish,” he said.

Frowning at the subsisting varied social crisis in the country, he said that such problems persisted because people had not stepped backward for God to take over.

“God wants us to surrender our tribulations and anxieties to Him in order that He takes our troubling situation and glorify Himself by calming the storm and paving way for us in all facets.

“Even Jesus Christ did same when, during His crucifixion on the cross said, `On to your hands I commit my spirit, Father”.

“And afterward, God took over Jesus’ tribulations and marvelous things began to happen to the awe of everyone and climaxed with Jesus being crowned King of Kings,” he said.

Yusuf charged Nigerians especially Christians and youths to desist from “the sit-don-look attitude” of some of the elderly ones who had not taken the society higher.

He commended the Saint Vincent the Poor Society for the charity work and said that until people learnt to approach God with their challenges, human being would continue in struggle.

NAN also reports that no fewer than 1,000 indigent and aged persons received free medical care ranging from eye examination, issuance of reading glasses, Hypertis BP, Sugar level, vital organs examinations and drugs.

Mrs Alice Ojekere, an elderly woman whose sight problem was treated said that with the pair of glasses and accompanying drugs, she hoped to get relief in days.

She thanked the church for remembering them.

Also, the Coordinator of the project, Mr Kenneth Ahanekwu, said that the charity work was a routine one to help people overcome teething challenges. (NAN)

