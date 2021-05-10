Matthew Ishaya-Audu, Archbishop of Jos Archdiocese and Administrator, Catholic Diocese of Lafia, has urged Nigerians to pray for the sustenance of the nation’s unity.



Ishaya-Audu made the call in Lafia on Monday when faithful from St Louis Catholic Church Ezhiba, Akwanga parish visited him.



He also called on Nigerians to fervently pray for the enthronement of sustainable development in the country.



“As Nigerians, we owe the nation a duty to be prayerful, we must seek the face of God to find solutions to the challenges we face as a people.



“We must also endeavour to do the right thing, live in peace with our neighbours and promote acts that will engender development,” he said.



Ishaya-Audu, who is also the outgoing Bishop, Diocese of Lafia, urged members of the church to pray for him to succeed in his new office.



“My new responsibility is higher, it requires renewed vigour, commitment and strength, the prayers of my brethren are needed.



“I need your prayers to succeed, I need your prayers to take catholic church and the society to the promised land,” he said.



Earlier, Mr Awayi Kuje, Leader of the delegation, said the visit was to congratulate the cleric on his elevation to the position of an archbishop.



“We wish to congratulate you on your elevation to the position of an archbishop in the catholic church.



“We commend you for the good works you have been doing in the vineyard of God, we are hopeful that you will do more in your new office,” he said. (NAN)

