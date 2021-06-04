Nigerians have been urged to shun all acts of tribalism, ethnicity and religious discrimination so as to build peace and progress in the country.

Ven. Ifeanyi Akunna, Vicar of the Anglican Church of the Epiphany, Area 11, Abuja, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

Akunna, who said he was passionate about advancing unity in diversity in Nigeria, pointed out that he had also preached about the topic in his Sunday sermon.

The Vicar also called on the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the entire Christian community to work in unity in keeping with the prayer of our Lord Jesus Christ in John 17:21, ‘that they may be one’.

He reiterated the fact that God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit are one and the same God and not three divisible Gods and that teaches us to practice and encourage unity even in diversity.

Akunna used the opportunity to also condemn visible division in the church as well as castigation of clerics by other clerics.

He therefore called on all churches and ministers to be one and complement one another’s ministry, and to also remain humble.

“Nigeria is one indivisible nation irrespective of our religious, tribal, ethnic and cultural divides. Our strength is in our unity,” he said.

He however admonished the Federal Government to be fair in its appointment and ensure that appointments reflect the Federal Character Principle as promoted by the constitution.

He used the opportunity to condemn the killing of security operatives and the wanton burning of government facilities in the South East, calling on the perpetrators to desist. (NAN)

