Cleric urges FG to step up efforts to address security challenges

By Akeem Abas

A renowned Islamic Preacher, Sheikh Muyideen Bello, has called on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, step up efforts toward addressing the security challenges in the country.

Bello made the call at the second Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Memorial Ramadan Lecture held at the Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque on Saturday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Central Mosque was built and dedicated by the immediate past Governor of the state, late Abiola Ajimobi.

Bello, in his lecture, blamed politicians in the country for the various crisis being experienced in the country.

The cleric spoke glowingly about the achievements of the Ajimobi-led administration, particularly in the areas of security of lives and property.

He urged Gov. Seyi Makinde to build on the late Ajimobi’s legacies, saying that inability to build on this accounted for the spate of crises being witnessed in the state.

Bello advised politicians, irrespective of their political affiliations, to respect the masses who gave them the mandate, urging them to be accountable to the public.

Earlier, Mr Lateef Fagbemi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, eulogised the virtues of the late Ajimobi, urging all to sustain his legacies.

Fagbemi urged wealthy Muslims in the state to ensure that the Mosque built and left behind by Ajimobi should be sustained.

“The former governor had concluded his mission on earth and we should all come together to ensure that the Mosque and other legacies he left behind were sustained,” he said.

In his remarks, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), called for unity among members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) members in the state.

Adelabu, also the APC Governorship candidate in the 2019 general election, said that the party would only reclaim the state from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a united family.

Other dignitaries at the event were: Prof. Adeniyi Olowofela; Sen. Abdulfatai Buhari (APC- Oyo North); Mr Yusuf Alli (SAN);Alhaji Olayide Abas and Alhaji AbdurRahman Balogun. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

