Cleric urges FG, states on job attracting policies

By Ibrahim Kado

Rev. Maxwell Kuri, President, ECWA Goodnews Upper Luggere, Jimeta, Yola has urged the Federal and State Governments on the need to formulate job attracting policies that would propel economic growth.

Kuri made the call while delivering his New Year Sermon on Sunday in Yola.

“President Bola Tinubu’s recent speech addressed the current state of the country, acknowledging the economic challenges Nigerians face.

“He emphasised the need for patience, assuring citizens that better days are ahead,” the cleric said.

Kuri, however, called on members to put their trust in God’s sovereignty, Who is in control, even when things seem chaotic or uncertain.

“We call on the government to implement policies that promote economic growth, job creation, and poverty reduction, support local businesses, and attract foreign investment to stimulate development.

“To invest in education and healthcare, recognising that these sectors are critical to the development and well-being of our citizens,” he said.

The cleric also called on the religious leaders to preach and promote peace and unity in the country.

“That all Christians are to seek God’s presence, they are to make time to pray, worship and seek God’s guidance in whatever they will do.

“It is a promise from God to his people, that when they seek him with all their hearts they will find him,” the cleric said.

Kuri further advised Christians in the country to engage in peace building initiative that promotes interfaith dialogue and understand.

“By working together with Muslims and other faith groups, Christians can help build bridges and promote peace in their communities,” he said. (NAN)