Pastor Samuel Ajinuhi, District Superintendent, Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Lokoja has called on married couples to strive to keep the tenets for which God ordained marriage, for them to enjoy their matrimony.

Ajinuhi made the call at the solemnization of Holy Matrimony between James Otowo and Dorcas Kolawole, daughter of Speaker, Kogi House of Assembly, Prince Matthew Kolawole on Saturday in Lokoja.

The cleric congratulated the couple and admonished them to observe the tenets of the matrimony, saying that every marriage was ordained on three basic principles.

He said that marriage was ordained for mutual compassion, help, comfort and each of the couple should be there for each other both in prosperity and in adversity, adding that it also served as remedy for sin.

Ajinuhi said that it equally served as remedy against sins, to avoid fornication and to enable couple’s to keep themselves undefiled as many might not have the ability to abstain from sin.

He added that marriage was also ordained for procreation, “to bring up children in the fear and nurture of the Lord and to praise his holy name.”

Ajinuhi noted that most challenges of marriage were surmountable via the words of God and complete trust in God.

The clergyman admonished the couple to avoid third party in their affairs, stressing the need for love.

Sheriff Oborevwori, Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, who spoke on behalf of the Conference of Speakers congratulated the couple.

Oborevwori said that for Christians and Muslims to have gathered together to celebrate the couple showed that both Christianity and Islam were serving the same God.

Chief Edward Onoja, Deputy Governor of Kogi, members of Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, top government functionaries and traditional rulers among others attended the wedding.

Speaker, Kogi House of Assembly, Prince Matthew Kolawole, and the father of the bride, who was full of joy, advised the couple to hold strongly to God, fear and obey Him in all situations for their marriage to succeed. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Related

No tags for this post.