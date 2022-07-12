Cleric urges Christians to pray, exercise faith

The Zonal Pastor, Christ Embassy Church, Abuja, Pastor Dipo Fisho, has called on Christians to pray for the healing of Nigeria in spite of happenings across the land.

Fisho made the call during a spiritual walk across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in commemoration of the Healing Streams live Healing Services with Pastor Chris.

The theme of the exercise is: “Code Rabah Healing Streams Live Healing Services (HSLHS) Road Walk.”

It was organised by the Church to heal the land from all bodily and spiritual ailments which might have maligned the well-being of the nation and the citizens.

“We are determined to tread our feet across the length and breadth of the FCT in a military-like show of force by releasing the Holy Ghost as we match, signifying healing activation over the land.

“We decided to reverse the negative narratives across our land by taking over and exercising authority and dominion over principalities, powers, and rulers of darkness of this world.

“We walk through various sections of the FCT in our numbers, converging on the Old Parade Ground, praying for the entire stretch of Abuja and environs,” he said.

According to him, it is a call for the church; it is a call for all believers; we must rise up to this call and take prayers and the word as our daily call across nations of the world. (NAN)

