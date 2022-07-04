Cleric urges Christians to participate in 2023 elections

By Stellamaris Ashinze

The Catholic Archbishop of Metropolitan See of Lagos, Most Rev. Adewale Martins, has urged Christians to participate actively in the 2023 general elections.

Martins gave the advice at the Administration of Sacrament of Confirmation to over 800 candidates and commissioning of Parish Project at SS Joachim & Anne Catholic Church, Meiran, in Lagos.

He said that Christians should stop the ‘Sit Down Look’ attitude and go out to vote according to their mind and conscience.

Martins said Christians should also consistently pray for the peace of Nigeria and never loose hope.

According to him, God will take care of His people and peace shall return to the land.

‘’We should never loose hope because God is going to take care of His people and peace will return to our land.

‘’We should not loose hope because the word of God will remain; pray and pray the rosary because it is a weapon of war against evil.

‘’God is asking us that in our areas of influence, we should do more and bring people to Jesus Christ,’’ he said.

Martins said that Christians should count themselves among the 72 disciples in today’s Gospel reading by bringing people to Jesus in our offices, where we trade and socialise among others.

The Archbishop congratulated the newly confirmed candidates and urged them to be soldiers of Christ by winning souls for Him.

”Jesus is sending you into the world to conquer the world through evangelism,” he said.

Martins had earlier urged Christians to be prayerful while dedicating the Chapel of Perpetual Adoration and Mother of Perpetual Help Grotto at St Anthony Catholic Church, Alagbado.

He said that Christians should emulate the virtue of prayer from Mother Mary and have absolute faith in God that our prayers were being answered.

The Archbishop also appreciated the parishioners for their generosity, praying that the good Lord would reward all efforts at making the project a reality. (NAN)

