Cleric urges Christians to participate in 2023 elections

July 4, 2022



By Stellamaris Ashinze

The  Catholic Archbishop of Metropolitan See of Lagos, Most Rev. Adewale  Martins,  has urged Christians to participate actively in the 2023 general elections.

Martins gave the advice at the Administration  of Sacrament  of Confirmation to over 800 candidates and commissioning of Parish Project  at SS Joachim & Anne Catholic Church,  Meiran, in Lagos.

He said that Christians should stop the ‘Sit Down Look’ attitude and go out to vote according  to their mind and conscience.

Martins said Christians should also consistently  pray for the peace of Nigeria and never loose hope.

According  to him, God will take care of His people  and peace shall return to the land.

‘’We should never  loose hope because  God is going to take care of His people and peace will return to our land.

‘’We should not  loose hope because the word of God will remain; pray and pray the rosary because it is a weapon of war against evil.

‘’God is asking us that in our areas of influence, we should do more and bring people to Jesus Christ,’’ he said.

Martins said that Christians should count themselves among the 72 disciples in today’s Gospel reading by bringing  people to Jesus in our offices, where  we trade and socialise among others.

The Archbishop congratulated the newly confirmed candidates and urged them to be soldiers of Christ by winning souls for Him.

”Jesus is sending you into the world to conquer the world through  evangelism,” he said.

Martins had earlier urged Christians to be prayerful while dedicating the Chapel  of Perpetual  Adoration  and Mother of Perpetual Help Grotto at St Anthony Catholic  Church, Alagbado.

He said that Christians should emulate the virtue of prayer from Mother Mary and have absolute faith in God that our prayers were being answered.

The Archbishop also appreciated the parishioners for their generosity, praying that the good Lord would reward all efforts at making the project a reality. (NAN)