Alhaji Kamaldeen Adeyemi-Bagudu, the Chief Imam of Okitipupa Central Mosque, in Ondo State, has urged Muslims to sustain the lessons of the just-concluded Ramadan fast.

Adeyemi-Bagudu, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Okitipupa at the first Jumaat service after Eldel-Fitri celebration, advised Muslims to shun all sinful acts as preached against during the Ramadan fast.

The chief imam also urged Muslims to promote religious tolerance peace and unity which, he said, were veritable tools for societal development.

“We need intervention of God in our country at this crucial time; we need God to direct our leaders to the path that will be beneficial to us all.

“Islam does not support drunkenness, adultery, killing, kidnapping and other vices; it is a religion of peace which does not discriminate against other religions.

“I urge Muslims to sustain all the lessons of Ramadan, shun sinful acts and promote religious tolerance.

“This will help us to be in unity to find lasting solutions to our challenges in Nigeria,” Adeyemi-Bagudu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2021 Ramadan fast ended on Wednesday and Eid el-Fitr celebrated on Thursday. (NAN)

