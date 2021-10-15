Cleric tasks Nigerians on unity, peaceful co-existence

A Christian cleric in Nasarawa State, Rev. Fr. Francis Kusah, has urged Christians and other Nigerians to embrace unity and peaceful co-existence for development to thrive.Kusah made the call on Friday in Akwanga at a meeting with stakeholders and members of St Louis Catholic Church, Ezhiba, Akun Development Area of the state.He said that the importance of unity and peaceful co-existence to societal development couldnot be over emphasized, hence the need of his call in that direction.

The cleric said that the church and the society at large can only achieve meaningful progress and development if people embrace one another, irrespective of their religious affiliations.Kusah said he called the meeting in order to foster unity and peace among members of the church.“

Peace is priceless and non-negotiable and it is the necessary requirements for the development of every society,” he said.Kusah urged the stakeholders and other members of the church to live examplary lives in order to inherit the kingdom and for societal development.

The cleric also urged Christians and other Nigerians to continue to contribute positively to the development of the church and the country at large.Responding, Mr Awayi Kuje, the Chairman of the Church, appreciated the parish priest for promoting peace among members of the church and other people in the area.The Chairman assured Kusah of members readiness to continue to be law abiding and contribute positively to the development of the church and the state at large. (NAN)

