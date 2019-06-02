Cleric tasks Muslims to sustain piety imbibed during Ramadan

A cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Garba-Onimago, has urged Muslims to sustain the piety, fear of God and other positive virtues imbibed during the holy month of Ramadan, to attain a society built on equity.

Garba-Onimago, who is the Chief lmam of Onilu Mosque, Okoerin, llorin, gave the advice on Sunday, while delivering a sermon at 2019 Laylat al-Qadr, otherwise known as the Night of Majesty.

The cleric described good deeds, goodness to one another, assisting the less privileged and other good virtues as some of the indices for development of any nation.

He advised Muslims not to go back to vices jettisoned during the Ramadan, to enable them receive Allah’s blessing on earth and hereafter.

Garba-Onimago urged Nigerians to always pray for those in positions of authority in their bid to improve the well being of the citizens.

The cleric noted that no government no matter how benevolent could solve all the problems confronting Nigerians alone and called on wealthy individuals to complement government’s efforts towards improving the well-being of Nigerians.

The Chief lmam prayed for a united Nigeria, for peace, love and for economy growth to reign supreme.

The Night of Majesty was attended by Muslims from all walks of life, including top government functionaries. (NAN)

