Pastor Yomi Osho of the Redeemed Christian Church of God ( RCCG) has urged Christian faithful to take up responsibilities in their daily living in helping widows and the needy to achieve divine purpose.

Osho gave the admonition at the Firm Foundation Parish of RCCG, Shasha Area, Akure North Local Council Area of Ondo State on Sunday.

He noted that every Christian was called for a purpose of impacting his society and people around him positively.

Osho, who read from the book of Judges Chapter 9: verses 1 to 13, said that every deed attracted rewards either good or bad.

According to him, among other things, Christians must attend to the needs of widows, orphans, the less privileged and their religious leaders.

“Our duties as Christians are to worship God and serve Him, winning souls through evangelism, attending fellowship regularly.

“We must also pay tithes, offerings, levies and other dues. If you are not paying tax, you are a sinner because it is used to provide facilities you are enjoying.

“It is also your responsibilities as Christians to cater for widows, orphans, the less privileged, your pastors and other people around you that you are supposed to be of help to,” he said.

Osho, who is also the Church Growing Officer in the Province 1 of RCCG in the state, enjoined Christian faithful to always identify with the needy.

He explained that there was need to volunteer “your time, skill, talent and your money. Do not say the money you have belongs to only you and your family.”

The cleric advised Christians to be known with integrity and honesty, adding that they must be humble and submissive to constituted authorities. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

