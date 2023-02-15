Cleric tasks Christians on love

By Bridget Ikyado

A Teens Pastor, Jumoke Ladokun of the Jesus Praise Evangelical Ministries International (JPEMI) has urged Christian faithfuls to love one another in accordance with the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Ladokun who gave the advice during the Church’s Valentine get-together in Abuja, urging them to also imbibe the spirit of love.

The cleric explained that mutual love for one another would make the world a better place for all.

She added that any Christian who showed mutual love for others has carried out all the ten commandments of God.

“Love is the one thing that cannot hurt and if we show it to others, the world will be a better a place for all.

“Jesus is inviting us today to love without limit because this virtue is a key component of our Christian life,” she said.

The cleric further advised Christians to express their love for others through their actions and caring for them.

She quoted the Bible verses of 1 Corinthians 13:13: “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love”, and 1 Corinthians 13:4–8: “Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth”.she quoted.

On her part, Pastor Busola Lanre-Oke advised youth to desist from immoral acts while marking the valentine day.

She said the event was to “catch them young”, adding that the youth needed to know what true love through sharing, caring and showing mutual concern.

Busola urged all Nigerians to show love as a way of easing all difficulties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, which featured, dance, drama, sports and various competitions, was organised for parents and youth to spend time together in love and in the Lord. (NAN)