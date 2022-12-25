Cleric rekindles hope for better Nigeria

By Bridget Ikyado

The General Overseer, All Christians Fellowship Mission, Rev. William Okoye, has urged Nigerians to be hopeful and make positive utterances about the nation.

Okoye said all shall be well with Nigeria, just as Jesus Christ was born.

Okoye gave the admonition in Abuja during the Christmas service to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.

“God loves Nigeria and has made a lot of investments; nobody can abort His love and plans for the nation.

” Right now in the face of all the challenges, it appears God is giving us a ray of hope and many people believe what is happening in our political environment is inspired by God.

“God is going to deliver to us from the grips of men and women who have held this nation bound and down over the years and free the nation to raise to its fullest potentials and see the total fulfilment of God’s divine agenda, plans and purpose for our nations

He added that the birth of Christ in a humble and meek manner was a reminder to us that God is still with us and will do anything to save us.

Rev Okoye enjoined Christians not to take the love of God for granted and use every opportunity to serve and praise him (NAN)