Cleric preaches tolerance, peaceful co-existence among Nigerians

Rev. Fr Francis Kusah, Priest-in-charge, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Akwanga, Nasarawa, has urged Christians and other Nigerians to continue to tolerate one another and engage in activities capable of promoting peace in the society.

Kusah, who made the call on Friday while playing host to officials and stakeholders of St. Louis Catholic Church, Ezhiba, Akwanga parish, noted that only peaceful co-existence could guarantee speedy development in the country.

“Peace is a necessary requirement for the development of every society, hence the need for my call in that direction.

“I appreciate you for your visit and for contributing positively to the development of the church and the society at large.

“I urge you to continue to live in peace and unity, and be your brothers’ keepers for the overall development of the church and the society at large,” he said.

Kusah also urged members of the church to pray for the peace, security, progress and development of the country and contribute positively to uplift of the church.

Earlier, Chairman of the church, Mr Awayi Kuje, said that the visit was to identify with and thank the priest for his purposeful leadership.

Kuje prayed God to continue to protect, guide and bless the priest.

He assured of the members’ readiness to contribute positively to development of the church and the society in general.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that stakeholders in attendance included: Chief Martina Bako, former Speaker, Akun Development Area of Nasarawa and Mr Charles Shari, a retired civil servant in the state, among others. (NAN)

