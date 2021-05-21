The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 46-year-old cleric and a 49-year-old native doctor for being in possession of firearm in Edo.

Mr George Edem, Commandant of the corps in the state disclosed this to newsmen in Benin on Friday.

Edem said the suspects were arrested by personnel of the command in Okoko, near Nifor in Ovia South West Local Government Area of the state.

He also said that suspects who were arrested on Thursday specialise in robbing unsuspecting members of the public on motorcycles.

”Their modus operandi is to pick passengers with Okada, take them into the bush and rob them at gun point.

”They were arrested during one of their operation,” he said.

He therefore called on members of the public to avail the corps with information to enable the command bring to book more suspects and criminal elements in the state.

”The suspects would be handed over to the relevant security agency on completion of investigation,” he said.

The NSCDC said a cut–size gun, cartridges, charms and some monies. were recovered from them.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

