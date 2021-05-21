Cleric, ”native doctor” in NSCDC net for being in possession of firearm

The Security and Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 46-year-old cleric and a 49-year-old native doctor for being in possession of firearm in Edo.

Mr George Edem, Commandant of the corps in the state disclosed this to  newsmen in Benin on Friday.

Edem said the suspects were arrested by personnel of the command in Okoko, near Nifor in Ovia West Government Area of the state.

He also said that suspects were arrested on Thursday specialise in robbing unsuspecting members of on motorcycles.

modus operandi is to pick passengers with Okada, take them into the bush and rob them at gun point.

”They were arrested during one of operation,” he said.

He therefore called on members of to avail the corps with information to enable the command to book more suspects and criminal elements in the state.

”The suspects would be handed over to the relevant security agency on completion of investigation,” he said.

The NSCDC said a cutsize gun, cartridges, charms and some monies. were from them.(NAN)

