Cleric implores Muslim faithful to pay Zakkat

By Stanley Nwanosike

An Enugu-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abdul Ishola, has urged Muslim faithful, especially the rich, to pay their Zakkat to the poor and the less privileged in order to reap Almighty Allah’s bountiful blessings.

Ishola, who is the Chief Missioner of The Islamic Centre, Uwani, Enugu, gave the admonition while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday.

The cleric spoke on the blessings inherent in obeying the divine instruction to pay Zakkat to the less privileged, as part of the obligations required of faithful during the Holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, annually observed by Muslims worldwide as month of fasting, prayer and reflection.

Fasting in the month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Muslims are, therefore, required to abstain from sex, food and drinks from sunrise till sunset while observing the fast.

The Ramadan fast teaches self-discipline, control, sacrifice and empathy for those who are less fortunate, thus encouraging generosity and compulsory charity.

Ishola, who doubles as the Chief Imam of the centre, said that payment of Zakkat remained as a means of charity and social redistribution of wealth.

According to him, it is a way to cater for the poor and the less privileged in neighbourhoods and communities.

“Our well-to-do and wealthy faithful should not forget to pay their Zakkat as instructed by Almighty Allah in the Holy Qu’arn as part of their obligation this special Holy month that Allah’s blessings fall on the entire mankind.

“They should do it according to the instructed measures in the Holy Qu’ran or better inquire from the imams and other Islamic scholars on the measure prescribed by the Holy book.

“They can also do it through the imams and other religious leaders that know the worshipers around the neighbourhood or community so well and can correctly determine those that actually need the special charity or alms-giving among the worshipers.

“It should be done in the Holy month and it should come latest some days to the Idi prayer that signifies the end of the Ramadan fast.

“By this singular act, they have provided for the poor and less privileged faithful around them a means to celebrate the Idi, as well as have some leftovers that will sustain them for some time,” he said.

The cleric said that the spiritual and material benefits of such acts of benevolence in this period could be enormous beyond one’s immediate measurement.

“First, it will help to purify their fast and act as atonement for any shortcomings during their fast.

“Open the windows of heaven for blessings and bounties of Almighty Allah on such a wealthy person, his household and business or businesses,” he added. (NAN)

