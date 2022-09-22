Cleric felicitates Akeredolu over Tinubu’s appointment

By Idowu Gabriel

The National Coordinator, Integrity Ministers International Ministry (IMIM), Bishop Kayode Williams, has congratulated Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on his appointment as the South-West Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima 2023 presidential election.

‌Williams expressed the view that God in his mightiness was preparing the electoral victory of Tinubu and Shettima in the 2023 poll.

The bishop, who is also the Founder, Christ Vessels of Grace Church, spoke on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti in an interview with newsmen.

According to him, if it is God’s project, everything will fall in the right places via the engagement of the right people in the right places, while discord, chaos instability and upheaval reign in opposition camps.

Williams said that the appointment of Akeredolu was divine, appropriate and befitting.

“I hereby publicly identify with Sen. Tinubu for appointing Gov. Akeredolu as his campaign coordinator and also use this opportunity to congratulate the Ondo State Governor,” he said.

He said that the appointment of Akeredolu was not only apt and deserving, but desirable.

‌The bishop said that Akeredolu, aside being the Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, is also a strategist and goal-getter.

He said his aura and positive vibrations were assets that could be actualised the mission of Tinubu-Shettima in the South -West.

‌He said that Ondo State governor has in the past six years consistently endeared himself into the consciousness of the nation as a strong willed and trustworthy person.

‌According to Williams, good and purposeful governance is not a matter of creed and religiosity, but a matter of good heads, good policies and good people who are determined to serve as change agents.

“All these attributes I see in Tinubu-Shettima ticket,“ he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

