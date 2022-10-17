Cleric extols Omo-Agege’s leadership qualities

By Naomi Sharang

Rev. Fr. Mark Ikeke, the Parish Priest of St. Jude Catholic Church, GRA Effurun in Delta, has described the Deputy President of the Senate, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege as an outstanding leader.



This is contained in a statement by Omo-Agege’s Director, Communications and Media Strategy, Mr Ima Niboro in Abuja on Monday.



Niboro said that the cleric lauded the lawmaker for impacting positively on the lives of the people of his state, Delta by attracting projects across the three senatorial districts.



He commended Omo-Agege for breaking the jinx of not only being the first Urhobo Senator to be reelected, but also for being the first senator from the area to become Nigeria’s number five citizen.



“Omo-Agege possesses rare leadership qualities among his peers.”

While urging those in authority not to deprive others of their rights, Ikeke commended the Delta APC Governorship candidate for his political strides in the state, saying that he has positively impacted on the lives of his constituents and other parts of the state.(NAN)

