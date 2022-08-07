Cleric enjoins Christians to seek God in current challenges

By Bridget Ikyado

Rev. Canon Jonathan Bello has called on Christian faithful to look up to God as the author and finisher of their faith as the country passes through challenging times.

Bello, who is the Vicar, St. Peter the Rock Anglican Church Navy Estate Karishi, Abuja urged Nigerians to keep hope alive in Christ.



He noted that God has great plans for Nigeria which would manifest in due course.



The servant of God hinted that “hope makes a believer not to be ashamed because hope is the expectation of what is good, and expectation is the mother of manifestation.”



He said as children of God, *we are to be bold and not to be afraid or denounce our faith when faced with challenges.”

He encouraged Christians not to stop going to Church for fear of insecurity.



“Nothing should stop us from serving God,

“When we meet, praise and pray together

most evil plans are aborted.”



He highlighted ways through which a Christian could reactivate his hope to include the scripture, belief in God and new mentality.



Bello said the church had advised its members of the need to ensure they observed their civic responsibility.



“We have told and ensured our members get their PVC and participate in the forthcoming general elections,



“We have let them know that if only they vote for the right candidates,that is when we will have better leaders and leadership; we need visionary and God fearing leaders.”



He called on government to sit up and take decisions on fishing out the bad eggs in the society causing general unrest in the society.



The vicar said the church had engaged the youths in seminars, exposing the dangers of election violence and other social vices.



The canon said: “the Church represents peace and light; the Church is not for violence or negative acts, as the Church teaches winning of souls and unity.” (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

