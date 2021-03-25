Cleric docked for allegedly destroying shrine in Badagry

A 67--old cleric, Alhaji Abdul-Fatai Gbadamosi, on Thursday appeared Magistrates’ Court in  Lagos, allegedly destroying  Aje shrine in Badagry.Gbadamosi, whose address was not given, is charged with malicious damage and breach of public peace. prosecution counsel, Insp Ade Adeosun, told court that the defendant committed the offence on March 17 at about 1 p.m. at Ibereko Community, Badagry area of Lagos.The prosecutor alleged that the defendant damaged the Aje shrine, property of Ibereko community.

He said that defendant acted manner likely to cause breach of public peace by disturbing traditional religion worship at Aje shrine in Ibereko community. prosecution said that defendant was caught during the act and handed to Police prosecution.The offence

he said, contravened  the provisions of sections 339 and 168 of the Criminal Law of , 2015,” the prosecutor said.The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.Chief Magistrate Lazarus  Hotepo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.Hotepo adjourned the case until April 13, hearing. (NAN)

