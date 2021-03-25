A 67-year-old cleric, Alhaji Abdul-Fatai Gbadamosi, on Thursday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly destroying the Aje shrine in Badagry.Gbadamosi, whose address was not given, is charged with malicious damage and breach of public peace.The prosecution counsel, Insp Ade Adeosun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 17 at about 1 p.m. at Ibereko Community, Badagry area of Lagos.The prosecutor alleged that the defendant damaged the Aje shrine, property of Ibereko community.

He said that the defendant acted in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace by disturbing traditional religion worship at the Aje shrine in Ibereko community.The prosecution said that the defendant was caught during the act and handed over to Police for prosecution.The offence

he said, contravened the provisions of sections 339 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos state, 2015,” the prosecutor said.The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.Chief Magistrate Lazarus Hotepo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.Hotepo adjourned the case until April 13, for hearing. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

