Cleric decries attack on security agencies in S’East

April 15, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



The Anglican Archbishop of Owerri, Eccelesiatical Province, Rt. Rev. David Onuoha, says attacks on security agencies in the South-East are tantamount to demobilising the region.

The Bishop also advised the South-East governors to effectively protect the region from invasion of any kind.

Onuoha gave the advice in an interview with newsmen on Thursday his Episcopal Villa in Ezeoke Nsu, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo.

Onuoha, also the Bishop of Okigwe South Diocese, was reacting to the security challenges in Nigeria as a whole and the South-East in particular.

He expressed worry that if checked, such security loopholes could expose the South-East to unnecessary invasion.

Onuoha noted that insecurity in Nigeria had been overwhelming but a passing phase and urged the leaders to sit up to the challenge.

He described the formation of the South-East security outfit code named, ‘Ebubeagu’ as belated but a idea.

Onuoha appealed to the South-East governors to focus on its vision and properly equip those to be recruited into the outfit for effective result.

He described the attack on the Police Command and the Correctional Service in Imo as , calling for vigilance and thorough investigation to unravel those behind the ‘heinous’ crime.

“I don’t know, but God going to do it. What we are passing through now the end of life. a passing phase and I believe tomorrow will be better.

long expected outfit from the governors of the South-East. They should equip those to be recruited so they will be used effectively to protect part of the world from invasion bandits and terrorists others.

“We look forward to a time when the incident of killing of someone in the farms, and destroying farm crops will be a thing of the past so that our people will have cause to dwell in peace and ,” he said.

The archbishop urged youths to imbibe good behaviour and fear of God and allow anyone use them to destroy their future.

He urged the youth also not to give up on the country jetting out in search of greener pastures.

Onuoha said that fear, suffering, poverty and hunger that had bedeviled the society would soon be a thing of the past.

He encouraged Nigerians to remain steadfast irrespective of the challenges as God was aware and in charge.

“The youth should imbibe the culture of hard work. There are youths that are genuinely surviving in present situation.

“They should not allow to be deceived into running to other countries for ready-made money, there no ready-made money anywhere,” the bishop said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,