Cleric condemns use of sex toys

A cleric, Rev. Tajan Moltok, the Jos Resident Pastor of Shepherd House Assembly International, has condemned the use of sex toys for sexual gratification, saying it is a perversion of nature.

In his sermon titled: ‘Understanding the Anointing’, the cleric condemned the act during the anointing service on Sunday in Jos.

He said that the act was a sin of lawlessness and a degeneration of morality in the society, cautioning that children of God should not indulge in it.

“This act reminds God of Sodom and Gomorrah.

“Masturbation is becoming a lifestyle, people do not have control over their sexual urges. Do not give Satan a chance,” he said.

He said the church must return to God and be sanitised to live aright to His glory, saying anointing is what makes the difference in the life of a believer.

“The church must come back to God . You cannot be in church and you are keeping malice with someone for one year. The anointing will give you a forgiving spirit,” he said.

He said the children of God needed the anointing because of the wickedness in the world.

Moltok urged the congregation to yearn for God’s anointing, as it would renew their strength and empower them to be victorious against their foes.

He also conducted special anointing prayers for protection, wisdom and mercies of the Lord.(NAN)