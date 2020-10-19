Cleric celebrates Gowon at 86, says he’s an institution

The Abia Coordinator of Nigeria Prays, Rev. Chuks Alozie, has described a former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd.), as not just an institution but a man embedded with uncommon wisdom and knowledge.

Alozie, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Monday, congratulated Gowon on his 86th birthday.

He also described Gowon, who is the founder of Nigeria Prays, as a bridge builder, whose belief in the unity of Nigeria was unwavering.

According to him, Gowon’s diplomacy in handling national issues is unprecedented, while his approach is not confrontational, like other leaders.

He said, “For some of us who have worked closely with him for two decades now, I can say that he is a man with a fatherly heart.

“I believe what he will want to see in his lifetime is a Nigeria of his dream, where the resources of the people will work for them and where there will be equity, fairness and justice.

“At 86, His Excellency, Dr Yakubu Gowon, is a happy man. I spoke with him this morning (Monday). He is still very strong, articulate and bubbling with good health. Even at his age, he does not read with the aid of glasses.

“He has no regret whatsoever for whatever role he might have played as a result of the exigencies of his office.

“He has demonstrated his disposition towards burying the past and forging ahead to have a new Nigeria.”

Alozie, a cleric in the Methodist Church Nigeria, showered encomiums on Gowon for remaining apolitical in spite of all the pressure on him.

While congratulating the elder statesman on his birthday, Alozie wished him long life, good health and more service to humanity.

The cleric also appreciated Gowon’s wife, Mrs Victoria Gowon, for her firmness and unshakable love towards the former military leader, which he said, had contributed to his longevity. (NAN)