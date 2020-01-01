Cleric cautious Nigerians against blaming leaders for national challenges

General Overseer of House on the Rock Church, Pastor Paul Adefarasin has advised Nigerians to stop blaming their leaders for the challenges facing the country.



Adefarasin gave the advice during a live broadcast at the New Year church service at the House on the Rock Citadel and Towers in Abuja.



“The blame game is an act of irresponsibility and demonstration of ignorance of accountability on the part of Nigerians.

“Stop blaming the government and political parties because that’s the first symptom of irresponsibility on our part.



“We go to the office and abuse the office of power and we become a community of blames but they are not the problem because we are irresponsible.



“It is time for churches to grow up and take responsibility for educational and societal development, as we have nearly 100 people leaving under poverty because of mismanagement.



“The church should become representatives of God in government,” he said.

He pointed out that the nation needed the light of God to shine on its dark side.



“Our country is the way it is because the light of God is not shining on the part of darkness.

“If you are going into government, you have to be the light and be responsible,” he said.



Adefarasin said that it was time for the church to start putting in place structures to achieve what the country was praying for.

“Stop only praying but start organising structures for what you are praying for,” he said.



He said that the present generation might not be the generation to transform Nigeria but there will be restoration in the country.

“The generation to transform must have a good sense of responsibility for the country.



“They will have the passion and responsibility for good governance and when that happens we will see a new Nigeria,” he said. (NAN)