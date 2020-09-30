Cleric cautions youth against alcohol, drug abuse to achieve career objectives

A clergy , Godwin Rotimi of Christ Kingdom Church Ilorin, has advised youths to focus on pursuing future career an refrain from alcoholic consumption and drug abuse.

The cleric gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ilorin.

According to him, youths are becoming addicted to alcohol and drug abuse and gradually loosing focus on pursuing their prospective career.

” Youths now spend more time taken drugs and alcohol and thinking less of their future. They derive pleasure in hanging out with friends and indulging in alcohol and other illegal acts.