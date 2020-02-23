Cleric cautions parents against keeping girl-child in custody of male adults

A Catholic cleric, Rev. Fr. Michael Etekpo, has advised parents not to leave their children, especially girls, in custody of male adults including relatives.

Etepko, the Parish Priest of Saint John Catholic Church, Igando, Lagos State, said that heeding to the advice would reduce child abuse.He spoke during a cultural competition of Catholic Women Organisation of Nigeria, Isolo Deanery, Lagos State.The event took place at Igando.“Be vigilant over your young daughters, and even sons, do not leave them in the care of any male adult,” he said.He said thag the world was losing moral values.“We live in a society where values are lost; I want to encourage you not to be tired of raising up children in the fear of God.” Don’t go in search of money and fame at the expense of your children, do not entrust them in the care of male adults,” he said.He advised women to teach their children morals, pray with them and encourage them to get closer to God.He urged them to build their families in love and fear of God.” Satan wants to destroy families, because once that is achieved, his kingdom would excel.“He knows that a good family makes a good and morally sound society.

“Our mothers must, as matter of urgency, find time to restore the family lives in homes, in children; don’t divide the house or incite children against their fathers.

“Women are special creatures of great faith, they impact more on children than fathers; they should not be discouraged by challenges; they should build love and unity.”The cleric said that parents should be close to their children to enable them to confide in them.” Get close to your daughters and sons so that they would confide in you and always speak their minds to you before they are led astray.“Many of them are exposed to so many wrong values, and need someone to talk their hearts out to; be their friends and not a boss,” he urged.He warned parents against aiding their children to commit examination malpractice.” Don’t lead your children into wrong doings, don’t pay money to get admission for them ; these practices are responsible for increase in sexual harassment.“Instead, encourage them to be hardworking and desist from cutting corners.“Never pay someone to write an exam for your child, it is a high level of irresponsibility and failure; such a child would never get it right in the future.” If you have all the wealth and fame, and do not build your family well, you are a failed mother, and a failed mother would bring about a failed nation,” he warned.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that more 1,000 women from 15 parishes in the Isolo Catholic Deanery attended the annual cultural day.The women engaged in cultural dances and other activities to celebrate the day.