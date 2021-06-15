Cleric cautions Nigerians against inflammatory statements

Rev. Kufre Abasi-Eyo, Lead Pastor, Winners House of Faith Church International (WIHOFA), has urged Nigerians to assume ownership of the country and contribute towards its growth and development.

Abasi-Eyo said this when he spoke with newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, cautioning Nigerians against the blame game and negative prophetic declarations against the nation.

He urged Nigerians to channel their energies towards developing positive vibes and innovative thinking that would bring about the country’s speedy development.

“What do you say is a prophesy, if you keep prophesying negativity, you are sowing bad seeds; as much as we are not comfortable with the reality on ground and the state of the nation, let us sow good and positive seeds.

“Let us speak healing to the land, let us speak cleansing to the land; innocent bloods had been shed, let us ask that those blood will not remain as negative sacrifice that will speak against our nation.

“Let it be that after all these sacrifices, that there is hope for this nation, that we will all come to celebrate a new Nigeria because that is my primary hope for this country,” he said.

According to him, Nigeria as a nation is work in progress that requires the contribution of all, to achieve the much desired advancement.

“Nigeria is work in progress, we cannot truly say it is what it is supposed to be if you want to be sincere, the state of the nation, where we are coming from and where we are heading to, I would say we are not yet there, we are still on the way.

“I believe that with God, we can get to our promised land if leadership mentorship is fine-tuned and necessary adjustments made, I am very optimistic that Nigeria has a future by the grace of God.

“We are all Nigerians and we all part of the responsibility; we cannot point fingers at each other on whether Nigeria is struggling or decaying.

” We should learn to take responsibility either as young people or as older generation to see what role we can play for the advancement and development of our country,” he said.

He added: “I have met some Nigerians who say, how is your Nigeria? When there is less ownership, the blame game continues, it is high time Nigerians owned up and assume ownership of the nation as Nigerians.

“If we are going to work at it, it has to be our country, it is what we and our children are going to benefit from.’’

The cleric stressed the need to trace the root causes of security challenges facing the country in order to effectively address them and permanently.

“What Nigerian leaders have been doing over the years is cutting the stem, we just try a little strategy here and there and just assume that should handle insecurity,” he said.

He advised the three arms of governments; executive, legislature and judiciary to go back to the drawing board and trace the root causes of the nation’s security challenge and find lasting solution to them.

Abasi-Eyo cautioned Nigerians against making inflammatory statements capable of igniting civil war.

“Declaration of war at this stage of our nationhood, will take us back 50 years, right now Nigeria is underdeveloped, we are far behind and cannot afford any form of restlessness or civil war that will set us back,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to embrace dialogue in finding lasting solution to the seeming current disagreement among the different ethnic nationalities.

“In doing that, we need people who will not start competing with each other or bring up tribal sentiments that suggest ethnic superiority and ownership of one section of Nigeria.

“We are all Nigerians and my advice is that we go back to the drawing board and go back to God, the creator of the universe, He created Nigeria and he alone knows the problem and can fix it,’’ he said.

Abasi-Eyo, who marked his birthday at the weekend said his wish was to see Nigeria resolved all security and political challenges and emerge stronger.

