Cleric, CAN, condemn cleric’s murder, commend soldiers’ dismissal

By Aminu Garko

Dr Bashir Yankuzo, Chief Imam of Federal University of Technology, Central Mosque, Minna, hhas lauded the dismissal of Lance Corporal John Gabriel for allegedly killing an Islamic Cleric, Sheik Goni Aisami.

Also found guilty by the Army was Lance Corporal Adamu Gideon, who reportedly aided Gabriel while he was attempting to steal the Yobe-based sheik’s car after killing him.

Both men served at the Army’s 241 Reece Battalion until their dismissal in Nguru, Yobe.

Yankuzu said the decision to dismiss the officers is a welcome development as it would add credibility to the affairs of the Nigerian army.

” It is really sad for someone in uniform to turn to not only an armed robber but a murderer.

” Our teaching and training as Muslims tell us that Christians are not trained to kill the innocent souls that is why we did not see his act as attempt to destroy Islam.

” I hope the punishment will not stop at dismissal but the Army will also follow up to ensure justice is done.

” We wait for the law to take its course regarding murder case before competent court of law,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, commended the Nigerian Army for dismissing the two soldiers involved in the murder of the Islamic Cleric.

Yohanna, also the Bishop of Kontagora Catholic Diocese, urged the military authority to follow the case to its logical conclusion to serve as a deterrent to others.

While condemning the killing by the soldiers, the chairman in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Daniel Atori, said nobody had the right to take another person’s life.

He called on the Federal Government to bring to book all those who had been involved in such acts by killing innocent lives, irrespective of their religion or tribe.

Accordingly, he said, “in a country that the law works, such things will not be condoned.’’

” Do you know that if the federal and state governments as well as security agencies have been acting swiftly like this over the years, such crimes would have been curbed to the barest minimum.

”Let the military authority hand over the dismissed soldiers to the police for prosecution in court of law,’’ he said. (NAN)

