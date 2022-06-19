Cleric calls for security precaution among Christians, Muslims

By Mmaduakolam Gregg

The General Secretary, God’s Kingdom Society (GSK), Minister Benedict Hart, on Sunday in Abuja, called on the Christians and Muslims to take adequate precautionary measures to protect their places of worship.

Hart made the call on Sunday in Gwagwalada, at the church annual “Listeners’ Forum’’, a programme designed to have a one-on-one interaction with the people.

According to Hart, the programme started in 1978 with one television station but has now spread to many radio and television station across the country.

He said that the programme was a continuous event and having held the June edition in Gwagwalada, the next edition would be held at another location.

He urged Christians and Muslims to take security steps to protect their worship places to guard against attacks by insurgents and bandits.

He said that churches and mosques should always have security men around their premises, whenever they had service or other activities to protect them in addition to calling on God for ultimate protection.

He said that every member of the congregation should always be security conscious and vigilant to identify strange faces entering their premises to perpetrate evil.

“Christians and Muslims should always give themselves to prayers to God because He always protects His people’’, he said.

According to him, the faithful need to be more prayer now than ever before as the insecurity being witnessed around the world points to end time signs the Bible talks about.

“ Luke Chapter 21 verses 25 to 26 says: ‘’And there shall be signs in the sun, and in the moon and in the stars; and upon the earth distress of nations, with perplexity; the sea and the waves roaring.

“Men’s hearts failing them for fear, and for looking after those things which are coming on the earth: for the powers of heaven shall be shaken.’’.

He advised Churches and Mosques to install modern technological gadgets like Close Circuit Cameras (CCTVs) in their premises as part to measures to enhance the security of their members and property.

Earlier, Minister Orighoye Obelikpeyah, who is in charge of North Central Zone, of GSK, also advised Nigerians to vote in leaders that had the fear of God in the coming 2023 general elections.

According to him, Nigerians should vote the leaders who would use the commonwealth of the people for the generality of the people saying this is the only panacea for the challenges the country is facing.(NAN)

