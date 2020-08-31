Cleric calls for leadership training to address developmental challenges

Pastor Edewor Egedegbe, Executive Director, Value Rebirth and Empowerment Initiative (VREI), has called for improved leadership training to address challenges hindering development in Nigeria.

Egedegbe said on Monday in Warri that training leaders would help to address the myriad of under-development.

“The success and failure of any system, whether spiritual or physical, depends largely on the leadership.

“It is, therefore, imperative that we begin to raise leaders and develop quality leadership skills for citizens to entrench peaceful and harmonious co-existence.

“There is also an urgent need to advocate and enlighten citizens to embrace peace and live together to avoid lost of lives and property,” he said in a statement.

Egedegbe said that VREI was in partnership with the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD) with support from Konrad Adenauer Stiftung to provide leadership training for Nigerians. (NAN)

