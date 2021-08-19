Cleric calls for fervent prayer for peace in Borno

An Islamic Cleric, Muhammad Mustafa, has called for sustained prayer for peace as more insurgents surrender to the military in Borno.

Mustafa mae the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri on Thursday.

He urged Muslims to use the significant period of “Tasu’ah” and “Ashura” beind observed on 9th and 10 of Islamic Calender (Muharram) which is equivalent to Wednesday and Thursday for voluntary Fasting, to fast and pray for divine intervention and fpr lasting peace in Borno and the nation in general.

”The act of surrendering by the insurgents, took many by surprise and should be consolidated with prayers and optimism instead of shock and pessimism as being observed expressed by some residents,” he said.

Mustafa, who is the Imam of University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) Friday Mosque, urged citizens to have faith in God that an end is now is sight after 12 years.

“Let us use this moment to pray that this is a divine intervention that will bring the desired lasting peace to Borno.

“Let’s pray that all those involved are sincere and committed to peace.

“Let’s pray for God to come between us and anyone, or group that is benefiting from the crisis and want to constitute a stumbling block to actualisation of lasting peace in Borno,” Mustafa said.

While explaining the importance of the fast to mark the Tasu’ah and Ashura, Mustafa observed that according to the Hadith of the Holy Prophet, whoever fasts the days would be forgiven his sins for a whole year. (NAN)

