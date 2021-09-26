Cleric appeals to FG to review retirement age for civil servants to 70

Rev. Fr. Godfrey Gopep, Parish Priest of St. Finbarr’s Catholic Church, Rayfield, Jos, has appealed to the Federal Government to review the retirement age for civil servants from to 70 years.


Gopep made the plea in his sermon on Sunday in Jos, adding such move would address some of the challenges retirees in country were currently facing.


The cleric, who decried the rising spate of unemployment in the country, added the move would also reduce incidences of falsification of age by in order to be employed.


added it would also enable those who would be employed late to enjoy some good years in service before retiring.


“Because of scarcity of jobs and rate of unemployment in the country, most get to be employed in their 40s.


“So, I want to call on the Federal Government to review the retirement age of civil servants from 60 to 70 years.


is done, those who get employed a bit late can also have a enough time to contribute their quota to the of the nation.


“It will also curtail the act where have to reduce their ages just so they can get employed and also spend some good years in service,” he said.


Gopep on government at all levels to create job opportunities in the country and an enabling environment for private sector to thrive so as to create jobs as well.


He said with job opportunities, young would be encouraged to go to school and be educated, adding it would also reduce crime and criminality in the society.


He, however, on young to acquire skills instead of wait for white collar jobs were very scarce. (NAN) 

