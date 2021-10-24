Cleric advises Nigerians to shun violence, embrace peace

Senior Pastor, Summit Bible Church Worldwide, Andrew Osokwe, on Sunday in Abuja called on Nigerians to shun violence and embrace peace.

He also advised Nigerians to take responsibility to build the nation in his message at the opening of the church’s eight-day 2021 “REVIVAL’’ summit.

According to Osokwe the main aim of the revival summit is for Christians to identify their potentials and purpose which will be used in building the nation.

He said building a nation is made possible through true and great men of God, adding that such men were on fire for Christ for positive results for the country.

The pastor said God had put in the hearts of men the ability to unite His children in His presence and for them to be reformed leading to nation building.

The senior pastor added that the church strongly condemns violence and killings, and would use the summit to preach peace and unity which should be imbibed.

He noted that at the end of the summit Christians were expected to display positive behavioural attitudes for others to emulate for a better society.

“We will expect Christians to show love and unity; we will teach tolerance and patience to be imbibed as culture.

“There is need for more enlightenment on peaceful coexistence. Ignorance and wrong perception had allowed rancour in the country, which should be eliminated.

“This country has to move forward. We must work together at all levels to promote peace. We should dwell on those things that unite us rather than those things that separate us.

“We need to respect one another’s religion, geographical location, and culture.

“If peace prevails, all would work together to bring about economic, religious, political and social development,’’ Osokwe said.

In his sermon, Pastor Nathaniel Bassey of the Oasis Youth Church of the Kings Court Parish, Lagos, declared that after the summit negative and ugly incidences in Nigerians’ lives and in the country would be reversed.

He stressed that the theme of the summit, “REVIVAL’’, meant `to turn things around’.

Bassey took one of his scriptures from the Book of Isaiah 57:15 – “I live in a high and holy place, but also with the one who is contrite and lowly in spirit, to revive the spirit of the lowly and to revive the heart of the contrite.’’

The pastor urged Christians to be intentional with the eight-day revival letting the Holy Spirit to take charge in their lives.

“After the revival, men would be expected to be transformed and these must be displayed in our daily lives, at our offices, homes and society.

“When we do the right things we will eliminate corruption, nepotism, hatred, killings in our society.

“We will see men living like God. Revival provides a new lifestyle in agreement with the Holy Spirit,’’ Bassey said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...