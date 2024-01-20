Cleric advises Muslims to seek Allah’s forgiveness

Dr Bashir Aliyu-Umar, Chief Imam of Al-Furqan Juma’at Mosque, Nasarawa GRA , Kano, on Friday advised Muslims to continuously seek Allah’s forgiveness to win His pleasure.

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Dr Bashir Aliyu-Umar, Chief Imam of Al-Furqan Juma’at Mosque, Nasarawa GRA , Kano, on Friday advised Muslims to continuously seek Allah’s forgiveness to win His pleasure.

Aliyu-Umar gave the advice in a Juma’at sermon in Kano.

According to him, seeking forgiveness purifies the heart of believers, adding that as Muslims, “we need ‘Istighafar’ to constantly purify and cleanse our hearts”.

The cleric warned that it was dangerous for Muslims to commit sins without repentance.

The Imam further said that the best virtue which a good Muslim could possess is to emulate the qualities of the holy prophet, whom he said had the spirit of forgiveness and patience.

“Allah that created us forgives our sins. Therefore, mankind should also have the spirit of love and forgiveness. Forgiveness breeds mutual respect and in turn, leads to development, peace and stability in the society.

‘‘So, it is obligatory on Muslims to have the spirit of forgiveness to earn Allah’s blessings and rewards,” he said.

Aliyu-Umar then enjoined Muslims to continue to pray for peace, unity and stability in the country.(NAN)

