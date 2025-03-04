Cleric advises Muslim communities to get children immunised

Al-Imam Sheriff Olanrewaju, Chairman of the Muslim Community on Gender-Based Issues in Anambra State, has urged Muslim communities to prioritise the immunisation

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

Al-Imam Sheriff Olanrewaju, Chairman of the Muslim Community on Gender-Based Issues in Anambra State, has urged Muslim communities to prioritise the immunisation of their children.

Olanrewaju made this call during an interview with newsmen in Awka, in response to the ongoing second-round catch-up immunisation campaign.

The campaign, targeting zero-dose and unvaccinated children, is taking place in nine Local Government Areas (LGAs), which include Ayamelum, Anaocha, Idemili North and South, Orumba North and South, Nnewi South, Ihiala, and Aguata.

“Immunisation is accepted in the Muslim religion.

“The Holy Prophet Muhammad said that Almighty Allah will not send any disease or plague to a country or community.

“Instead, He will provide a solution or cure for diseases. Some will know the solution, while others may not,” Olanrewaju explained.

Olanrewaju also referenced the Prophet Muhammad’s advice to the people of Medina, where he encouraged them to eat seven dates called ‘Ajwa’ every day to prevent plagues, drawing a parallel between this practice and modern immunisation efforts.

Emphasising the importance of immunisation, Olanrewaju said it was crucial to protect families, particularly children, from preventable diseases.

He encouraged the Muslim community in Anambra and across Nigeria to ensure their children receive vaccines.

“We have seen the devastating effects of polio, measles, and other vaccine-preventable diseases in various countries and even some parts of Nigeria.

“We thank God that disease outbreaks are gradually reducing in our nation, unlike in the past,” Olanrewaju said.(NAN)