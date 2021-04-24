Cleric advises congregation on lawful means of acquiring wealth 

April 24, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



Chief Imam of of Benin Central Mosque, Prof. Biliaminu Ayinde, on Friday advised Muslims to ensure they acquired their wealth through lawful means because of day of accountability.


Ayinde, in his sermon Juma’at service in Benin before he congregation on a two raka’at prayer, said no matter good deeds money is used , such deeds would not be accepted by Allah if the means acquiring the money was not justified.


Islamic scholar reminded congregants of day of judgment when everyone would appear before the Almighty to account his/ deeds and wealth.


He condemned the high rate of moral decadence in the society, saying it is regrettable that people now openly celebrate sinful acts against the command of Allah.


“Moral values have gone bad in our society that people openly celebrate sinful acts such as fornication, adultery and killings, others.


“We evil deeds and then rejoice over it. This is satanic and we not encourage it.


“Let’s run away from acts of Satan. Our actions and acts conform with the people of paradise if actually we want to inherit the hereafter,” he said.


The religious leader advocated self-examination before death after which Allah would examine everybody.


He urged the congregants to be contented with whatever Allah enriched them with and increase their supplications more. (NAN)

Tags: , ,