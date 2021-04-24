The Chief Imam of the University of Benin Central Mosque, Prof. Biliaminu Ayinde, on Friday advised Muslims to ensure they acquired their wealth through lawful means because of the day of accountability.



Ayinde, in his sermon during the Juma’at service in Benin before he led the congregation on a two raka’at prayer, said no matter the good deeds money is used for, such deeds would not be accepted by Allah if the means for acquiring the money was not justified.



The Islamic scholar reminded the congregants of the day of judgment when everyone would appear before the Almighty to account for his/her deeds and wealth.



He condemned the high rate of moral decadence in the society, saying it is regrettable that people now openly celebrate sinful acts against the command of Allah.



“Moral values have gone bad in our society that people openly celebrate sinful acts such as fornication, adultery and killings, among others.



“We embrace evil deeds and then rejoice over it. This is satanic and we must not encourage it.



“Let’s run away from acts of Satan. Our actions and acts must conform with the people of paradise if actually we want to inherit the hereafter,” he said.



The religious leader advocated self-examination before death after which Allah would examine everybody.



He urged the congregants to be contented with whatever Allah enriched them with and increase their supplications for more. (NAN)

