Cleric admonishes Nigerians on examplary lives

An Islamic cleric in Nasarawa, Malam Mohammed Bala, has admonished Nigerians, irrespective of their religious beliefs, to live examplary lives in order to inherit the kingdom of God.

Bala, who is the Chief Imam of Angwan Waje Lele, Lafia, gave the advice on Tuesday in Lafia during the 3-days prayer for late Fatimah Alkali, wife of member representing Lafia North constituency at the state legislature, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali.

He said that if Muslims and other Nigerians live a life worthy of emulation, it would not only enable them to inherit the kingdom of God, but also promote peaceful co-existence amongst the people.

The cleric reminded the audience that there is life after death for those who believe in Allah, hence his admonishment.

“There is a time to be born and time to die but the most important thing is that if you lived a life worthy of emulation, you will enter paradise and there will be peace in the society.

“No one has power over death, so let’s get prepared because death can come at any time.

“It is in view of this that I call on all of us to live a life worthy of emulation for us to enter paradise and for societal peace and development,” he said.

Bala prayed for God’s continued protection for the deceased husband and the entire family.

He also prayed for the leadership of the Speaker, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, and other leaders to succeed.

Abdullahi appreciated all those that came to identify with their colleague and wish them journey mercies.

He urged Alkali and the entire family to continue to take solace in God.

Responding, Alhaji Abbas Usman Babba, Sarkin Arikya, Nasarawa State, thanked the symphathisers that attended the special prayer session.

The second class traditional ruler further urged the bereaved legislator and other family members to bear the fortitude of the irreparable loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that late Hajiya Fatimah Alkali, the first wife of Alkali, died on June 13, at the National Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness.

She was buried same day according to Islamic rites in Lafia. (NAN)