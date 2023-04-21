Cleric admonishes Muslims to fear Allah

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The Chief Imam of Takur Commercial Mosque, Dutse, Malam Baba Waziri, has implored Muslims to always have the fear of the Almighty Allah in all their endeavours.

Waziri gave the advice in his sermon shortly after leading the 2023 Ed-el-Fitr prayer on Friday in Takur, Dutse.

He reminded Muslims that every soul would taste death and account for their deeds whether good or bad before the Almighty Allah.

The Chief Imam Muslim faithful to embrace the noble teaching of the Prophet Mohammed in order for the society to be a better place.

According to him, the fear of God Almighty and constant supplications by Muslim faithful can bring an end to the hardship and misfortunes being experienced in the country.

“If you embrace the noble teachings of the Holy Scripture (Qur’an) and teachings of Prophet Muhammad

the society will be a better place for all of us,” Waziri said.

The cleric, however, advised husbands to be kind and patient with their wives and children and not to take the stress of the economic crunch on them.

He urged them to avoid unnecessary cracks in the family unit.

Waziri said that being patient and kind to spouses, as well as the good management of homes, would make it easy for husbands to ensure peace in their families. (NAN)