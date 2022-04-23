Cleric abducted in A/Ibom regains freedom

By Sunday Bassey

Founder of Solid Rock Kingdom Church, Mkpat Enin, Akwa Ibom, John Okoriko, who was abducted on Tuesday has regained his freedom.

Assailants abducted Okoriko from his church premises on the day in question.

Police spokesman in Akwa Ibom, SP Odiko Macdon, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Uyo that the abductors released the cleric on Friday.

He said the police were still on the trail of the abductors.

“We are following up the matter professionally to ensure that the abductors are brought to book. We are not aware of any ransom paid to secure his release,’’ he said.

A family member of Okoriko’s expressed joy at the release of the cleric whom he said worshipped with the congregation at the Uyo branch of the church on Friday, soon after his release. (NAN)

