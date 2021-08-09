Clergyman offers free medical services to IDPs in Southern Kaduna

The Throne Room Trust Ministry, Kafanchan, Kaduna State, has provided free medical services to displaced victims of recent attacks in the Southern part of the state.

Apostle Emmanuel Kure, founder of the ministry disclosed this on Monday in Zango Kataf Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the free medical services were provided to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Zonkwa and Samaru.

Speaking at the end of the medical outreach Pastor Jonah Ambissa, the International Administrator of the Ministry, said the exercise had lasted for two weeks.

Ambissa, who represented Kure, stated that the gesture was to cushion the hardship victims of attacks in the area were facing.

In their remarks, Mr David Nyat and Rev. Victor Elisha, coordinators at the Zonkwa and Samaru camps respectively, appreciated the gesture, noting that it had not been easy taking care of the IDPs.

They called on other well meaning individuals and organisations to also reach out to the downtrodden.

Also speaking, Dr Gushi Emmanuel, who led the medical team, said the most common ailment among the IDPs for which they were treated was post traumatic stress disorder.

Others, according to him, included stroke, chronic hypertension, peptic ulcer, malaria, respiratory tract infection and kidney disease among others.

Some of the IDPs who spoke to NAN thanked the ministry for attending to their medical needs and giving them a sense of belonging.

One of the IDP’s, Mary Musa commended the gesture, saying: “Apart from this free medical services, he [Kure] has always been our spiritual cover and backbone in this place.

“It is our hope and prayer that God Almighty will bless him abundantly and grant him the enablement to always be there for his people.

On her part Ruth Bako, called on the Federal and State Governments to give them financial support to help rebuild their homes.

Prayers were offered to those nursing injuries in the camp and for lasting peace in the state and the country at large. (NAN)

