Clergyman docked for alleged N2.9m fraud

Archbishop Ekoti Nkanigan, 48, was on Tuesday docked in a Wuse Zone Six Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja for allegedly obtaining N2.9million under false pretence from two people.

The police charged Nkanigan who resides in Bwari, Abuja with criminal breach of trust, cheating and obtaining money by false pretence.

The Prosecution Counsel, Okonko Udo, told the court that the complainants, Gabriel Achigbata of Dutse, Abuja and Rosemary ThankGod, reported the matter through a written petition to the commissioner of police, FCT Command sometime in Sept. 2021.

Udo alleged that the defendant collected N1.2 million from Achigbata with the promise to facilitate a loan grant for certain amount of money.

The prosecutor further submitted that the defendant in similar circumstance obtained the sum of N1.7 million from the second complainant, ThankGod.

Udo in addition said that the defendant converted the money to his personal use.

He said the offence contravened sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code and Section 1 (1) (a) (b) (c), 2, 3 & 11 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act Laws of the Federation, 2006.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Magistrate Chioma Amanwachi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million with one surety in like sum.

Amanwachi ordered that the surety must be level GL08 civil servant in the FCT.

She said that surety must reside within the court jurisdiction, whose address must be verified by the court registrar and the prosecutor.

She adjourned the matter until Feb. 14, for hearing. (NAN)

