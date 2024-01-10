Clem Agba picks nomination form for Edo APC’s governorship ticket

Immediate past Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, has purchased his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to enable him contest for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the scheduled September 21, 2024 election.

A former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Edo State, Henry Idahagbon, purchased the forms at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on behalf of Agba on Wednesday.

Agba was the first of the aspirants to cough out N50 million for the expression of interest form [N10m] and nomination form [N40m].

He consummated the most critical step in the leadership recruitment process on Day One of the exercise as indicated or prescribed in the party’s schedules for the primary election released by the national secretariat of the party.

APC had on Wednesday flagged off the sale of nomination forms for the Edo State Governorship Election with the National Organising Secretary, HE. Sulaiman Argungu presenting the 1st Expression of Interest & Nomination forms to the representative of the former Minister and frontline aspirant of the party, Prince Agba.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

