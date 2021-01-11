CLEEN Foundation commemorates Human Trafficking Day, invites private partnerships

The CLEEN Foundation, a Non – Government Organisation (NGO), has called for intensified  fight against trafficking in persons, especially, among  women and children  in the country.

 

The Executive Director of the foundation, Mr Benson Olugbuo, made the call at a news conference on Monday in Lagos to commemorate  the Year 2021 Human Trafficking Day

He emphasised that women and children are key  target groups of perpetrators because of the unequal social – economic status and lack of awareness of  their legal rights.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that  the news conference and awareness was also held to promote an understanding of  the critical issues relating to trafficking  and  the expected roles of stakeholders in the prevention of  human trafficking and forced migration in Nigeria, especially.

“ The project  was supported by  the United Nations and other partners.”

According to the foundation boss,  crime of  Trafficking in Persons (TiP) is clandestine and complex as perpetrators  evolved unique antics every time to attract their victims.

“It is a modern day slavery with long effects on victims and society on the long run,”  Ogugbuo said.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The foundation boss  said that  there was the  need to develop synergy between the government and the  private entities to get more information on how to fight  the crime .

The Lagos Zone Commander of the National Agency  for  Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Mr  Ganiu Aganran, said the agency had never stopped sensitising Nigerians, especially at  the grassroots, against the dangers of improper migration.

“ The agency  thrives to get to  the grassroots to ensure that  many Nigerians are  sensitised before being deceived by the perpetrators,” he said.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aganran also said that the agency was on the road map of establishing more offices in  all the 37 local government  and council development areas  (LCDAs)  in Lagos State.

The Executive Director, Project Alert, Nigeria, Mrs Josephine Effah-Chukwuma, emphasised that “the Project” focused states  are Lagos State and Edo.

“ Since inception,  the project has been engaging relatively with the active stakeholders like  the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and NAPTIP to foster gender responsive law enforcement gender audit on protection services,” she said.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effah-Chukwuma implored governments at all levels to support the anti- human trafficking fighters with more funding.

The coordinator , African Network Against Human Trafficking (ANAHT),  Rev. Sr. Patricia Egbebulem in her words,  urged parents to imbibe virtues in their wards.

 

 

 

 

 

 

She condemned the act of giving preferences to other things by parents  at the expense of their wards .

She emphasised that parents should  teach their wards   values like self dignity, hard work,  self-control, obedience among other in their wards ( NAN)

