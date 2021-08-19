CLEEN Foundation bags Award Of Excellence

By Chimezie Godfrey

In recognition of the giant strides of the CLEEN Foundation in the promotion of public safety, security and the strategic collaboration with key institutions including the academia, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, has presented an Award of Excellence in Public Safety, Security, Justice, and Accountable Governance in Nigeria to the Foundation.

The delegation from the University was led by the Dean Faculty of The Social Sciences, University of Nigeria Nsukka, Prof. Aloysius-Michaels Okolie, to the Head Office of CLEEN Foundation in Abuja.

The delegation on behalf of the University appreciated the collaboration and support CLEEN Foundation has provided to the Faculty and to the University by extension.

In his speech, Prof Okolie harped on the significance of the support from CLEEN Foundation to the Faculty in enabling the achievement of its strategic objectives especially since the assumption of his Deanship.

He also used the occasion to reel out the various initiatives currently being undertaken by the Faculty aimed at extending the frontiers of knowledge and in repositioning the Faculty to address current public safety and security concerns in Nigeria.

The Executive Director, Dr. Benson Olugbuo, who received the award appreciated the delegation for their kind gesture through the recognition of the contributions of the Foundation to public safety, security and accountable governance.

He expressed the continued support of the Foundation to strengthen the relationship between it and the University of Nigeria Nsukka, through the Faculty of The Social Sciences.

In the same breath, the Executive Director of CLEEN Foundation stressed the undeniable influence and role of technology in its advancement of knowledge in the 21st Century and noted further the role that the COVID-19 pandemic has played in this regard.

The Oluaka Institute of Technology in Imo State also formed a key agenda in the meeting and how the University and its students can benefit from the current programmes on offer.

The CLEEN Foundation (formerly known as Centre for Law Enforcement Education) is nongovernmental organization established in January 1998 with the mission of promoting public safety, security and accessible justice through the strategies of empirical research, legislative advocacy, demonstration programmes and publications, in partnership with government, civil society and the private sector.

CLEEN Foundation has a special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations in New York, the United States of America since June 2020, and Observer Status with the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights based in Banjul, The Gambia.

