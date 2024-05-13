Clean Technology Hub, FCT launch Climate, Change Youth Movement

Renewable energy and climate change advocacy firm Clean Technology Hub has launched a Climate Change and Youth Movement in FCT secondary schools in collaboration with the Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation of the FCT Education Secretariat.

The collaborators commenced the Climate and Change Youth Movement on 25 April 2024 at the Government Science and Technical College, Bwari, FCT.

The Climate Change and Youth Movement is a platform for students to learn about the environment and contribute to solving challenges linked to climate change starting from their local communities. It aligns with a worldwide effort to raise awareness and educate children and youth about climate change and renewable energy. Experts say children and youth are potential driving forces in achieving the climate change objectives in the Sustainable Development Goals.

Clean Technology Hubs’ Climate Change and Youth Movement, for public secondary school students and teachers, seeks to support schools in building climate education programs. CTH says it will implement it by Establishing new environmental clubs (Green Clubs) or partnering with existing ones targeting science and art students and equipping them with a club manual to guide their meetings.

The schools will also participate in the first-ever Nigerian Students Climate Summit billed to commemorate World Environment Day on 6 June 2024.

The program aims to increase awareness, sustainability, and resilience regarding climate change and clean energy, build capacity on the various technical skills required in the clean energy market value chain, and increase understanding of opportunities in the renewable energy sector.

Ms Ifeoma Malo, founder and CEO of Clean Technology Hub, remarked, “The agreement signed with DSTI enables us to launch a pilot program in the Government Science and Technical College, Bwari, which, upon its successful completion, will be replicated in other colleges in Abuja.”