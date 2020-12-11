‘Clean Nigeria’ wants open defecation-free roadmap for FCT

The Coordinator, Clean Nigeria Secretariat, Mrs Chizoma Opara, has called on the FCT administration to formulate a roadmap towards ending open defecation practice in the nation’s capital.

Opara, who made the call at a Policy Brief Presentation, organised by Society for Water and Sanitation (NEWSAN) on Friday in Abuja, said Open Defecation Free (ODF) Nigeria was everyone’s concern.

According to her, it is worrisome that FCT has no council area to boast of out of the 38 ODF free local government areas in the country.

She said that declaring one area council in the FCT Open defecation free by 2021 would provide the organisation a roadmap to work with.

“It is very worrisome that the FCT has no single local government or area council that has been declared ODF, to add to the ODF declared local government councils by Federal Government.