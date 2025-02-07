Clean Energy: Global stakeholders set to advance Africa’s CNG transition

Global and regional stakeholders in the energy sector are set to converge on Lagos to promote the development and adoption of Compressed Natural Gas

By Yunus Yusuf

Global and regional stakeholders in the energy sector are set to converge on Lagos to promote the development and adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a clean, viable alternative fuel source for Nigeria and Africa at large.

Mr Jeffrey Leung, Director of LPG Expo, in a statement on Friday in Lagos, said the stakeholders would meet at the second CNG Africa Expo in March.

Leung said the event would run concurrently with the sixth West Africa LPG Expo, bringing together two of Africa’s leading clean energy events under one roof.

Leung emphasised that CNG Africa and LPG Expo are pivotal platforms driving growth, innovation, and sustainability within the clean energy sector.

“Through expert-led conferences, strategic networking, and industry collaborations, these expos connect thousands of professionals, fostering knowledge exchange and business expansion.

“With a strong track record of facilitating industry connections, the expos are crucial in championing Africa’s transition to cleaner energy solutions.

“The upcoming gathering will provide an extensive platform for business growth, networking, and essential discussions on Africa’s clean energy future,” he said.

Leung noted that the participation of key stakeholders highlights a shared commitment to promoting sustainable and affordable energy solutions across Africa.

“The event will feature over 100 exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge products and technologies, representing the largest gathering of industry leaders and innovators in the region.

“The conference will include a distinguished lineup of dignitaries and speakers offering attendees exclusive insights into policy developments, market trends, and the latest advancements in clean energy.

“Participants will also have opportunities to engage with global investors interested in the CNG and LPG sectors, build strategic partnerships, and gain valuable knowledge from industry experts,” he added. (NAN)//